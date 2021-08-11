Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store
Published: 7:44 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM August 11, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A gunman and another robber armed with a truncheon raided a McColl’s store in Mildenhall last night.
A police cordon remains in place after the reported armed robbery at McColl's in St Johns close last night, Tuesday, August 10.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called at around 9.55pm last night to reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store.
"There were reports of two suspects with one reported to have a gun and truncheon weapon.
"No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made at this time."
Enquiries are still ongoing.
