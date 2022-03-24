Paint thrown over car parked in west Suffolk churchyard

Police are appealing after paint was thrown over a vehicle in Mildenhall - Credit: Archant

A car that was parked in west Suffolk has been damaged after paint was thrown over it.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Tuesday and 7am the following day in Churchyard, Mildenhall.

A window at a neighbouring property also had paint on it as a result of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who caused the damage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/17402/22 or 37/17329/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

