News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Paint thrown over car parked in west Suffolk churchyard

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:49 AM March 24, 2022
Police are appealing after paint was thrown over a vehicle in Mildenhall

Police are appealing after paint was thrown over a vehicle in Mildenhall - Credit: Archant

A car that was parked in west Suffolk has been damaged after paint was thrown over it. 

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Tuesday and 7am the following day in Churchyard, Mildenhall. 

A window at a neighbouring property also had paint on it as a result of the incident. 

Anyone with any information about the incident or who caused the damage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/17402/22 or 37/17329/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Southwold has a high number of people who own second homes

Poll declares the best eight places to live in Suffolk - but do you agree?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Dyer watches the warm up at the DW Stadium in Wigan today

Football

Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The site where the homes could be built in Beck Row

West Suffolk Council

Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon