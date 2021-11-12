News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk police seize road roller stolen in Nottinghamshire

Angus Williams

Published: 11:52 AM November 12, 2021
A road roller that was stolen from Nottinghamshire being loaded onto a lorry

Officers in Suffolk recovered a road roller that was stolen from Nottinghamshire earlier this week - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police in Suffolk have seized a road roller that was stolen more than 70 miles away earlier this week.

Officers from Suffolk police's Operation Sentinel team, which polices the county's roads, along with local officers seized the construction vehicle just days after it went missing iin Nottinghamshire.

Mildenhall police tweeted, saying: "Great work by Operation Sentinel and SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) for seizing a roller that was stolen from Nottinghamshire a few days ago.

"They didn't even get (a) chance to use it before it was recovered!"

