Suffolk police seize road roller stolen in Nottinghamshire

Officers in Suffolk recovered a road roller that was stolen from Nottinghamshire earlier this week - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police in Suffolk have seized a road roller that was stolen more than 70 miles away earlier this week.

Officers from Suffolk police's Operation Sentinel team, which polices the county's roads, along with local officers seized the construction vehicle just days after it went missing iin Nottinghamshire.

Great work by @OpSentinel_ and #SNT for seizing a roller that was stolen from Nottinghamshire a few days ago. They didn't even get chance to use it before it was recovered! #987 pic.twitter.com/luoWlu6Xbn — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) November 12, 2021

Mildenhall police tweeted, saying: "Great work by Operation Sentinel and SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) for seizing a roller that was stolen from Nottinghamshire a few days ago.

"They didn't even get (a) chance to use it before it was recovered!"

