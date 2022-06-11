'Highly intoxicated' male arrested after police officer punched in head

A police officer was assaulted in Mildenhall on Friday night. - Credit: Archant

A police officer was punched in the side of the head as officers attempted to remove a "highly intoxicated" male from a business.

The assault happened in Mildenhall on Friday night (June 10).

Officers were called to assist the removal of a male from a licensed premises.

He then became aggressive and swung at an officer, punching him to the side of the head.

The male was then arrested and taken into custody.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police wrote: "Back up soon arrived and the male was swiftly detained for multiple offences and taken to custody to sober up and explain his actions in the morning

"If you cant handle drinking, don't. Officers don't come to work to be assaulted."