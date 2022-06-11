News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Highly intoxicated' male arrested after police officer punched in head

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:15 AM June 11, 2022
A police officer was assaulted in Mildenhall on Friday night.

A police officer was assaulted in Mildenhall on Friday night. - Credit: Archant

A police officer was punched in the side of the head as officers attempted to remove a "highly intoxicated" male from a business.

The assault happened in Mildenhall on Friday night (June 10).

Officers were called to assist the removal of a male from a licensed premises. 

He then became aggressive and swung at an officer, punching him to the side of the head.

The male was then arrested and taken into custody.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police wrote: "Back up soon arrived and the male was swiftly detained for multiple offences and taken to custody to sober up and explain his actions in the morning

"If you cant handle drinking, don't. Officers don't come to work to be assaulted."

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Residents in the Woodbridge area say they have not received EVRi deliveries for months

Retail

Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for...

Dominic Bareham

person
Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site near Woodbridge

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon