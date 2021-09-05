16-year-old threatened with brick and robbed

Published: 12:36 PM September 5, 2021 Updated: 12:46 PM September 5, 2021

The incident happened on a cycle path near Wamil Road, Mildenhall. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man threatened a 16-year-old boy with a brick and stole his bike, Suffolk police say.

The teenager was cycling along the cycle path near Wamil Road, Mildenhall, when he was confronted by an older man.

The man blocked his way, and took half a brick out of his pocket and held it up.

The man then grabbed the bike and demanded the teenager got off it.

He then took the bike and road off on it towards West Row. The teenager was not injured.

The bike is described as a Cannondale Trail 8 bike with multi-coloured rainbow pedals and a boom speaker.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference: 37/48899/21