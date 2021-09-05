News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

16-year-old threatened with brick and robbed

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 12:36 PM September 5, 2021    Updated: 12:46 PM September 5, 2021
The incident happened on a cycle path near Wamil Road, Mildenhall.

The incident happened on a cycle path near Wamil Road, Mildenhall. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man threatened a 16-year-old boy with a brick and stole his bike, Suffolk police say.

The teenager was cycling along the cycle path near Wamil Road, Mildenhall, when he was confronted by an older man.

The man blocked his way, and took half a brick out of his pocket and held it up.

The man then grabbed the bike and demanded the teenager got off it.

He then took the bike and road off on it towards West Row. The teenager was not injured.

You may also want to watch:

The bike is described as a Cannondale Trail 8 bike with multi-coloured rainbow pedals and a boom speaker.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference: 37/48899/21

Most Read

  1. 1 The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021
  2. 2 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
  3. 3 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
  1. 4 Morsy arrives at Town as Cook's side play training ground friendly
  2. 5 Cyclists' and walkers' cafe plan withdrawn after traffic safety fears
  3. 6 Bride donates new wedding dress to hospice shop in gratitude for dad's care
  4. 7 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
  5. 8 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
  6. 9 Ranking Town's 19 new signings on excitement and potential
  7. 10 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Porcupine was spotted near Clare in Suffolk

Suffolk Live

'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock 

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Land off Burwell Road, Exning, where plans have been lodged for 205 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing

Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Monk

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner paused raping girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon