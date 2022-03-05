Two arrested on suspicion of ABH and money laundering in west Suffolk

Two men have been arrested following an altercation in Mildenhall - Credit: Mildenhall Police

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, money laundering and criminal damage after police "forced entry" to a Mildenhall home.

Officers made the arrest at the property during the early hours of this morning.

In a tweet Mildenhall Police said: "Neighbourhood response teams three and five forced entry to a property to arrest two males on suspicion of ABH, criminal damage and money laundering in Mildenhall following an altercation."

Both were held overnight before being questioned by police.

