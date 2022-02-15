Volkswagen seized by police after driver had no insurance or road tax

The Volkswagen was seized by police at a BP garage in Mildenhall - Credit: NSRAPT

A Mildenhall motorist with 12 points on their licence has had their car seized by police after driving without insurance, road tax or an MOT.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pulled over the Volkswagen at a BP garage in the west Suffolk town.

Another vehicle off the roads.



❌ no insurance (expired Nov 21) ❌ no mot (expired Oct 21)

❌ no road tax.



Driver already has 12 points and is now due another 6. That's another thing they soon won't have...a driving licence!@MildnhallPolice#checkyourdocs #pc1880 #pc661 pic.twitter.com/u3CVzMGd5W — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 15, 2022

NSRAPT said the driver's insurance expired last November, their road tax had expired last October and no road tax had been paid for the vehicle.

Posting on Twitter, NSRAPT said the driver could expect another six points on their licence and having their licence revoked.

