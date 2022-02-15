News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Volkswagen seized by police after driver had no insurance or road tax

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:31 AM February 15, 2022
The Volkswagen was seized by police at a BP garage in Mildenhall

The Volkswagen was seized by police at a BP garage in Mildenhall - Credit: NSRAPT

A Mildenhall motorist with 12 points on their licence has had their car seized by police after driving without insurance, road tax or an MOT.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pulled over the Volkswagen at a BP garage in the west Suffolk town.

NSRAPT said the driver's insurance expired last November, their road tax had expired last October and no road tax had been paid for the vehicle.

Posting on Twitter, NSRAPT said the driver could expect another six points on their licence and having their licence revoked.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Mildenhall News

