Woman in 80s suffers 'life-changing' injuries in collision

Published: 12:11 PM May 12, 2021

The incident happened on the A1101 in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 80s has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being involved in a serious collision in Mildenhall.

A pedestrian was struck by a green Ford Focus on the A1101 Kingsway, near Lark Road, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The woman suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the incident and was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 9.40pm.

Any witnesses to the incident, including anyone with dashcam footage of the area, are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 34 of May 11.