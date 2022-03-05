Military veteran sentenced for Bury St Edmunds assaults

Jason Midgley was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A military veteran who barged into a house in Bury St Edmunds and assaulted a man has received a suspended sentence.

Jason Midgley, 48, confronted a woman outside a block of flats in Bury on September 25, 2021, in what was a precursor to events that followed, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On that occasion, Midgley grabbed the woman's telephone and damaged it before pushing her, the court heard.

The victim suffered bruising to her arms as a result of the assault.

On October 3, 2021, "matters became more serious", Marc Brown, prosecuting, told the court.

For reasons unclear, Midgley went looking for the woman again in pubs around Bury around 7.45pm.

He went to the Spread Eagle before going to the Dove but was unsuccessful in finding the woman, Mr Brown said.

In the Dove, he told pub-goers he was going to slit the woman's throat, the court heard.

Midgley had cut his hand, and he then went to a house where one of the woman's friends lived.

He kicked at the door, and blood left at the scene was traced back to him.

When he eventually found out where the woman was, he burst through the back door and punched a man in the face, knocking his glasses off.

He also gouged the man's eye while on the ground and the police were called, Mr Brown said.

When he was arrested, a small knife was found in his jacket pocket but there was no suggestion he produced it at any time, Mr Brown said.

Midgley, of Out Westgate, Bury St Edmunds, had no previous convictions.

He previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, criminal damage and affray.

Jude Durr, mitigating, said the confrontation arose out of a minor issue related to a dog.

He said Midgley has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his military service.

Mr Durr added that Midgley has been in custody since October 2021.

Sentencing him on Friday, Judge David Pugh said the offences did cross the custody threshold but he was prepared to suspend the sentence.

Midgley was given 13-months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order.