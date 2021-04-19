Milkman left with split lip after being punched in the face

Published: 2:36 PM April 19, 2021

The milk float driver was assaulted by a member of the public. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A milkman has been punched in the face during an altercation while on his round in Claydon.

The assault happened on Thursday, April 1, around 4.50am in Paper Mill Lane where the victim was driving his milk float.

Police are keen to speak with this man in connection with an assault in Claydon - Credit: Suffolk police

The victim got into an altercation with a member of the public and was punched in the face — causing a split lip.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 6ft tall, and was wearing a dark blue jacket.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or who knows who the man is in the attached CCTV that police would like to speak to in connection with the incident should contact Hadleigh police, quoting crime reference: 37/17130/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or report information online here.