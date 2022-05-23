Mini-digger stolen from barn in west Suffolk

A mini digger has been stolen from a barn in West Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A mini-digger has been stolen from a village near Haverhill.

Thieves took the digger from a barn at Sowley Green, near Great Thurlow.

The incident happened overnight, between 8pm on Friday, May 20 and 8.30am on Saturday, May 21.

The mini-digger is a white Bobcat model, with orange writing on it, and a black arm.

Suffolk police ask that anyone who saw the vehicle being taken or who has information about the theft contact them quoting crime reference number 37/31063/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



