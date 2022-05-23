Mini-digger stolen from barn in west Suffolk
Published: 10:38 AM May 23, 2022
A mini-digger has been stolen from a village near Haverhill.
Thieves took the digger from a barn at Sowley Green, near Great Thurlow.
The incident happened overnight, between 8pm on Friday, May 20 and 8.30am on Saturday, May 21.
The mini-digger is a white Bobcat model, with orange writing on it, and a black arm.
Suffolk police ask that anyone who saw the vehicle being taken or who has information about the theft contact them quoting crime reference number 37/31063/22.
