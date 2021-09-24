Mini seized after motorist allegedly drove with expired provisional licence

Published: 9:14 AM September 24, 2021

The Mini was seized by police in Stowmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

A Mini has been seized by police in Stowmarket after the motorist allegedly drove with an expired provisional licence.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle in the town over Thursday night.

#PHQRPU stopped this car in #Stowmarket due to a display of poor driving, so weren't surprised to find the driver had an expired provisional #licence and no #insurance. Car #seized #Section165 and driver #reported. #Pc1202 #Pc433 pic.twitter.com/Rybtly8WsH — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 24, 2021

NSRAPT questioned the motorist because of their "display of poor driving" and said that they had been behind the wheel with an expired provisional driving licence.

The motorist was also allegedly driving without insurance.

NSRAPT officers seized the Mini at the scene and the driver was reported.