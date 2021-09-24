News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Mini seized after motorist allegedly drove with expired provisional licence

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:14 AM September 24, 2021   
The Mini was seized by police in Stowmarket

The Mini was seized by police in Stowmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

A Mini has been seized by police in Stowmarket after the motorist allegedly drove with an expired provisional licence.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle in the town over Thursday night.

NSRAPT questioned the motorist because of their "display of poor driving" and said that they had been behind the wheel with an expired provisional driving licence.

The motorist was also allegedly driving without insurance.

NSRAPT officers seized the Mini at the scene and the driver was reported.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

couple outside rivenhall end home

A12

Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence

Jane Hunt

person
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) on the pitch with Macauley Bonne (right) after the

Football

'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Miles, who is retiring from in-hand farming

Farming

Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon