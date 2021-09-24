Mini seized after motorist allegedly drove with expired provisional licence
Published: 9:14 AM September 24, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
A Mini has been seized by police in Stowmarket after the motorist allegedly drove with an expired provisional licence.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle in the town over Thursday night.
NSRAPT questioned the motorist because of their "display of poor driving" and said that they had been behind the wheel with an expired provisional driving licence.
The motorist was also allegedly driving without insurance.
NSRAPT officers seized the Mini at the scene and the driver was reported.