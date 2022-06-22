Minibus seized after police catch uninsured driver in Bury St Edmunds
Published: 12:56 PM June 22, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A minibus has been seized in Bury St Edmunds after it was caught without insurance.
The incident happened earlier today in a residential street in the west Suffolk town.
According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the force was called to reports of an incident in a home and found the vehicle to have left the address.
After locating the minibus, the vehicle was found to be uninsured and was seized by police.