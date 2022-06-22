News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Minibus seized after police catch uninsured driver in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:56 PM June 22, 2022
A minibus was seized in Bury St Edmunds after police were called to an incident in a home

A minibus has been seized in Bury St Edmunds after it was caught without insurance.

The incident happened earlier today in a residential street in the west Suffolk town.

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the force was called to reports of an incident in a  home and found the vehicle to have left the address.

After locating the minibus, the vehicle was found to be uninsured and was seized by police.

