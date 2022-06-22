Minibus seized after police catch uninsured driver in Bury St Edmunds

A minibus was seized in Bury St Edmunds after police were called to an incident in a home - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A minibus has been seized in Bury St Edmunds after it was caught without insurance.

The incident happened earlier today in a residential street in the west Suffolk town.

Following the report of a domestic in @BuryStEdsPolice, the vehicle had left the area and was located. Turns out vehicle had no insurance. Seized by one of our T3 ARV Officers. #notjustfirearms #seized #pc1880 pic.twitter.com/D5PIOnurU4 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 22, 2022

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the force was called to reports of an incident in a home and found the vehicle to have left the address.

After locating the minibus, the vehicle was found to be uninsured and was seized by police.