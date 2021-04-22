Missing dad wanted in connection with assault which happened day before he disappeared
- Credit: Suffolk police
A 38-year-old dad from Bury St Edmunds who went missing last November is now wanted by police in connection with an assault, which happened the day before he disappeared.
John Dick was last seen in his hometown at around 6pm on Monday, November 30, and his family put out a desperate plea for him to come home in December, concerned by the 'out of character' disappearance.
The Marines veteran was classed as 'high risk' by police. However, his family confirmed in early April that the active search had been closed and officers had exhausted all their leads.
Having not been seen since November, Mr Dick is now wanted by Norfolk police in connection with an assault in Thetford the day before his disappearance.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Our wanted appeal relates to a GBH level assault that took place in Thetford on November 29, 2020.
"We’re aware that other forces may have published missing person appeals in relation to John Dick, but our concern is with the crime that took place in Norfolk in November last year."
He is described as a white male, 5ft 11 inches in height, of muscular build, with short brown and grey hair, full beard and sleeve tattoos down both arms.
It is believed that John could have connections across England, including in Suffolk, Essex, Swindon, Coventry and Hertfordshire.
Anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.