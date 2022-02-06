News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Tools worth 'four-figure sum' stolen as garages broken into in north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:07 PM February 6, 2022
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Tools worth a four figure sum have been stolen after a spate of thefts in Mistley - Credit: Archant

Tools worth a "four-figure sum" have been stolen following a series of garage burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Mistley. 

The spate of thefts took place between 1am and 4am on Sunday, January 30, in the Mistley area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are urging anyone who has been a victim of this crime, but has not yet reported it, to do so.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/26409/22.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Manningtree News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

Suffolk Live News | Video

10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

TV

First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Wattisfield near Diss was Suffolk's biggest Postcode Lottery winner in January 

All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE

Education News

Why did Thomas Mills not have an Ofsted inspection for more than 10 years?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon