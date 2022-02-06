Tools worth 'four-figure sum' stolen as garages broken into in north Essex

Tools worth a four figure sum have been stolen after a spate of thefts in Mistley - Credit: Archant

Tools worth a "four-figure sum" have been stolen following a series of garage burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Mistley.

The spate of thefts took place between 1am and 4am on Sunday, January 30, in the Mistley area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are urging anyone who has been a victim of this crime, but has not yet reported it, to do so.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/26409/22.

