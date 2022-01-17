Shocked woman finds naked burglar asleep in her bed
Credit: Charlotte Bond
A woman was shocked when she returned home to find a naked burglar asleep in her bed, a court has heard.
The intruder had left his wallet and keys on a worktop in her kitchen and had a shower in her bathroom before getting into her bed, Ipswich Crown Court was told.
The police were called and arrested 25-year old Mitchell O’Loughlin after pulling back the covers and finding him asleep in the woman’s bed, at her home in Colchester.
He was naked and his clothes were in a black bin liner next to the bed, said Simon Gladwell, prosecuting.
He said the woman had returned home at 5.40pm with a work colleague and found her patio doors open.
O’Loughlin, of Desborough Path, Chelmsford, admitted burglary at the woman’s house in Meeanee Mews, Colchester on October 4 last year.
Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until March 4 for a psychiatric report to help her decide if O’Loughlin should be jailed or needed treatment under the Mental Health Act.
The court heard that while he was having a shower at the woman’s house O”Loughlin had damaged a side panel on her bath.