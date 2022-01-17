News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Shocked woman finds naked burglar asleep in her bed

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:05 PM January 17, 2022
Ipswich crown court building

Mitchell O’Loughlin appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A woman was shocked when she returned home to find a naked burglar asleep in her bed, a court has heard.

The intruder had left his wallet and keys on a worktop in her kitchen and had a shower in her bathroom before getting into her bed, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The police were called and arrested 25-year old Mitchell O’Loughlin after pulling back the covers and finding him asleep in the woman’s bed, at her home in Colchester.

He was naked and his clothes were in a black bin liner next to the bed, said Simon Gladwell, prosecuting.

He said the woman had returned home at 5.40pm with a work colleague and found her patio doors open.

O’Loughlin, of Desborough Path, Chelmsford, admitted burglary at the woman’s house in Meeanee Mews, Colchester on October 4 last year.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until March 4 for a psychiatric report to help her decide if O’Loughlin should be jailed or needed treatment under the Mental Health Act.

The court heard that while he was having a shower at the woman’s house O”Loughlin had damaged a side panel on her bath.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

