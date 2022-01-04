News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mobility scooter stolen from outside retirement block in Stowmarket

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:39 PM January 4, 2022
The scooter was taken from outside the block in Stowmarket

The scooter was taken from outside the block in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A mobility scooter has been stolen from outside a housing retirement complex near Stowmarket town centre.

The red TGA Vitalite scooter, with identifiable security markings, was taken from Old School Court, in Violet Hill Road, at some point on the night of Sunday, January 2.

It had been left secured at the front of the block by the owner.

Anyone who has information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/444/22.

