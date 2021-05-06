Thieves steal mobility scooter from elderly man in his 90s

Published: 5:17 PM May 6, 2021

A mobility scooter has been stolen from a man in his 90s in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man aged in his 90s has been left without his mobility scooter - after thieves stole it from a shed next to his home.

The victim had left the scooter in the Shepherds Grove Park area of Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, when it was stolen at some point between 3pm on Sunday, May 2 and 2pm on Wednesday May 5.

Police are now asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone who has seen it for sale or knows of its current whereabouts to contact officers, quoting crime reference 37/23177/21.

The scooter is a black Rascal 388XL with the serial number 18840B8500103.