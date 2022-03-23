Model sentenced over cannabis dealing

A 21-year-old Essex model who was involved in the supply of cannabis has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police stopped Matthew Newcombe as he was driving along Colchester High Street in June 2020 and noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During a search of his Volvo, they found £265 cash and an iPhone which contained messages related to the supply of cannabis.

When his home was searched officers found drug paraphernalia and some more cash, said Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting.

Newcombe, of Blackbrook Road, Great Horksley, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 27 and June 7, 2020.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours' unpaid work.

Steven Dyble, for Newcombe, said his client had no previous convictions for drug offences.

He said he was currently out of work but had been earning money as a model.