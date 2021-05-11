Drug-dealer who beat vulnerable man for an hour is jailed

Published: 2:16 PM May 11, 2021

A violent drug-dealer who punched and kicked a vulnerable man for an hour before putting a blade to his throat has been jailed.

The sentence comes after Chelmsford drug-dealer Mohammad Mahaboob, 20, recruited a drug user to sell for him with the promise of being paid up to a £120 a day.

The victim, a man in his 30s, took on the work to fund his own drugs habit, although was not paid and instead took some of the narcotics himself.

Learning of his losses, Mahaboob ordered him to a flat in Romford where he proceeded to punch and kick him in the face and body for an hour.

On another visit to the flat, a razor blade was held against his throat before he was again stamped on, punched and kicked.

On a third visit, he was cut in the face with a razor blade, punched and hit twice in the chest with an antique clothes iron.

The victim approached police in November, before being taken to hospital for treatment by officers.

Officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor arrested Mahaboob in the Melbourne area of Chelmsford on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, and was found to have drugs on him whole in custody.

Further drugs were seized from his home in Turpin Avenue, Romford, along with other evidence of drug dealing.

About £3,000 in cash was also seized at another address linked to him in Stratford.

Appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court on January 4, Mahaboob admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of possessing criminal property.

Appearing before the same court again on May 4, he was sentenced to five-and-a-half years and made subject of a restraining order.

A judge took into account the difficulties he had faced in his life.

The drugs, paraphernalia, phones and weapons will be destroyed, while a crime hearing will be held in due course.

A proceeds of crime hearing will be held in due course.

Det Sgt James Pamment, of Essex Police, said: “Mahaboob had fantasised about being a hardened criminal in the drug-dealing world.

“He bragged about robbing other drug-dealers and boasted about his violent behaviour whilst making large quantities of cash.

“The reality was that his lifestyle consisted of a lonely existence in a basic flat and he bullied and abused a vulnerable person.

“This case highlights the complexities behind how and why people become involved in drug-dealing and the levels of violence they are exposed to.

“I hope Mahaboob will now reflect on his actions and whether this is the type of life he wants to lead in the future."