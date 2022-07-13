News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Thieves steal money from church donation box in Suffolk village twice

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:21 PM July 13, 2022
Money was stolen from a donation box at St Peters and St Pauls Church in Wangford

Money was stolen from a donation box at St Peters and St Pauls Church in Wangford - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have entered a church in a Suffolk village and stolen money from inside a donation box on two separate occasions.

The incidents took place at St Peters and St Pauls Church in Wangford, near Beccles, on Friday, July 8 and Monday, July 11.

According to Suffolk police, offenders entered the open church and stole cash from the donation box on both of the days.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are also urging members of the public to be aware.

If anyone has information, images or footage which could help the investigation, they should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/43634/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

The Swan in Needham Market High Street

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

Dominic Bareham

person
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' - Community's shock at Ipswich crash tragedy

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey was blamed for COVID deaths.

Radio presenter steps in after MP confronted by 'verbally aggressive' man

Dominic Bareham

person
An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes.

Housing News

Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon