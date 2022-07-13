Thieves steal money from church donation box in Suffolk village twice

Money was stolen from a donation box at St Peters and St Pauls Church in Wangford - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have entered a church in a Suffolk village and stolen money from inside a donation box on two separate occasions.

The incidents took place at St Peters and St Pauls Church in Wangford, near Beccles, on Friday, July 8 and Monday, July 11.

According to Suffolk police, offenders entered the open church and stole cash from the donation box on both of the days.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are also urging members of the public to be aware.

If anyone has information, images or footage which could help the investigation, they should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/43634/22.