Eldery person has £500 stolen from bank account by cash machine thief

An elderly person had £500 stolen from their account at a cash machine in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Another elderly person has been targeted by thieves at a cash machine in Bury St Edmunds.

The person was distracted as they withdrew their money with the suspect stealing £500 from their bank account.

This is the second report of this happening today, with another elderly person being distracted as a thief stole their bank card.

The thief in this incident is described as a man of large build, aged in his 30s, and was wearing a "reddish" coloured top with writing/lettering on the shoulders with a black cap.

Police are asking members of the public to share these incidents with older members of their family and community to prevent another theft taking place.

Anyone who has any information about the bank card theft is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/47574/22.