11 mopeds targeted in spate of thefts and damage in Suffolk

A burnt out moped was discovered on Friars Meadow in Sudbury - Credit: Hilary Roach

Eleven mopeds have either been stolen or seriously damaged during a spate of incidents in Suffolk.

Police have received the reports in the Sudbury area over the past three weeks.

Officers are urging owners of mopeds to ensure they are kept safe and secure following the recent crimes.

Here is the full list of incidents and their police reference numbers:

September 25 - a moped was stolen from Cherrytree Road in Great Cornard and was seen to be walked off by two males. Reference 37/61711/22.

September 28 - a burnt out moped was found in Shawlands Avenue, Great Cornard. Reference CAD 193 of September 28.

September 30 to October 10 - a moped was stolen from a layby in Cornard Road, Sudbury. Reference 37/65560/22.

October 6 - a moped was found burnt out at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Station Road, Sudbury. Reference CAD 209 of October 6.

October 10 - one moped was stolen from Long Melford and later found a short distance from the home address. Reference 37/65091/22.

October 10 - two mopeds were stolen from property in Blunden Close, Long Melford. Reference 37/65344/22.

October 10 - a moped was stolen from a car park next to Blunden Close, Long Melford. Reference 37/65378/22.

October 11 to October 12 - a moped was stolen from The Drift and abandoned with its ignition cable cut. Reference 37/65518/22.

October 11 - a burnt out moped was found in Ropers Lane, Long Melford. Reference CAD 293 of October 11.

October 12 - a moped was discarded at a park in Jubilee Road, Sudbury. Reference CAD 90 of October 12.

October 17 - a moped was stolen from Second Avenue in Sudbury before being found burnt out in a play park. Reference 37/66629/22.

Suffolk police said: "Mopeds and scooters are an attractive and easy target for thieves as they either steal them to sell on, use them for spare parts or also use them to commit further crimes on.

"The motive for the recent thefts in the Sudbury area are currently not clear, and officers are keeping an open mind as to if they are all linked to the same individual(s)."

The following guidance has been issued for moped owners:

Use a disc lock on the front wheel to stop your bike being taken away.

Fit grip locks to the throttle & engage the steering lock.

Secure the rear wheel with steel chains and a padlock.

Attach the chain to a ground anchor or a fixed object.

Anyone who has information about who is responsible for these thefts or has seen any suspicious activity is asked to contact Sudbury police, quoting the relevant crime or CAD number.