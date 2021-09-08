More than 1,200 uninsured drivers caught on Suffolk roads

Published: 7:30 AM September 8, 2021

More than 1,200 uninsured drivers were caught on Suffolk's roads in 2020 - Credit: Lucy Taylor

An average of 105 motorists per month were caught driving without insurance on Suffolk's roads last year, figures released under freedom of information laws have revealed.

A total of 1,262 drivers were behind the wheel in Suffolk without insurance in 2020 - a slight drop from 2019 when 1,427 motorists were caught.

The number of cars seized by police for not being insured also fell from 1,194 in 2019 to 1,149 in 2020 - a year which saw two Covid-19 lockdowns and fewer vehicles on the road.

Tim Passmore called uninsured drivers 'totally irresponsible' - Credit: Archant





Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said he had "no sympathy" for uninsured drivers who were caught on the road.

“Drivers getting behind the wheel without adequate insurance is totally irresponsible and illegal," he said.

“I am pleased to see these uninsured drivers have been prosecuted because I have no sympathy at all for those who willingly take to the road knowing they are not insured.

"I hope having their vehicle seized shows just how seriously this issue is taken by Suffolk Constabulary and the courts.”

The figures, obtained following a Freedom of Information request by insurance company Confused.com, also revealed that a total of 409 cars were destroyed in 2020 in Suffolk after being seized by police for no insurance, compared with 464 in 2019.

Police in Suffolk also auctioned off 86 vehicles in 2020 - down from 100 in 2019.

Nationally, the statistics showed an increase in 2020 with 100,983 motorists caught driving without the correct insurance. This increased from 86,914 in 2019.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Driving without insurance is extremely irresponsible and is an offence taken very seriously by the force.

"We have a number of tools at our disposal such as the automatic number plate recognition system to help combat this offence.

“The consequences of driving whilst uninsured can be extremely serious.

"Uninsured drivers can have their vehicle seized and potentially crushed along with a £300 fixed penalty notice and six licence points.

"They can also face court and receive a driving ban and an unlimited fine. Uninsured driving convictions also show on basic Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks which can impact employment prospects.”



