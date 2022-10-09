Drug dealer must pay back £34,000 of profits - or go to jail

Ipswich Crown Court said Morgan Dixon must pay in three months - or be jailed for 16 months - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Essex drug dealer who was given a suspended prison sentence earlier this year has been ordered to pay back more than £34,000.

Morgan Dixon was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours' unpaid work in March after he admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent supply and possession of cannabis in Colchester.

He failed to attend a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 7) and it was held in his absence.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said Dixon’s benefit from his offending was £41,000 and his available assets were £34,305, including a 2018 Range Rover worth £33,640 and £665 cash seized by police when he was arrested.

Mr Potts said Dixon, of Sunset Court, Navestock Crescent, Woodford Green, had purchased the Range Rover without finance and owned it outright.

Judge Emma Peters made a confiscation order in the sum of £34,305 to be paid within three months and set a 16-month jail term in default.