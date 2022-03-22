News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Damage to motorhome as window smashed in Haverhill

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:11 PM March 22, 2022
Forest Glade in Haverhill where a motor home was damaged

Forest Glade in Haverhill where a motor home was damaged - Credit: Google Maps

A motorhome has been damaged after it had a window smashed in Haverhill.

The incident happened at the rear of a property on Forest Glade in the west Suffolk town.

Sometime between 7pm on Saturday, March 19, and 11am on Sunday, March 20, an unknown person threw an object at a side window of the motorhome, causing it to smash.

Anyone who has any information about who caused the damage should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/16710/22.

