Two motorbikes stolen after break-in at Suffolk home
Published: 1:37 PM May 27, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Two motorbikes have been stolen after a break-in at a garage in a Suffolk home.
The incident happened at an address in Mill Road in Newbourne, near Woodbridge, sometime between 7pm on Wednesday, May 25 and 11am on Thursday, May 26.
A garage was accessed by an unknown person or persons and two motorbikes were taken from inside.
The motorbikes are a black Kawasaki Ninja 300, registration AX15 CFE and a blue Kawasaki Ninja 650, registration AX18 EZV.
If you have any information about this burglary or know where the motorbikes are now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/32216/22.
