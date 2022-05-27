News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two motorbikes stolen after break-in at Suffolk home

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:37 PM May 27, 2022
Two motorbikes have been stolen after a break-in at a garage in a Suffolk home.

The incident happened at an address in Mill Road in Newbourne, near Woodbridge, sometime between 7pm on Wednesday, May 25 and 11am on Thursday, May 26.

A garage was accessed by an unknown person or persons and two motorbikes were taken from inside.

The motorbikes are a black Kawasaki Ninja 300, registration AX15 CFE and a blue Kawasaki Ninja 650, registration AX18 EZV.

If you have any information about this burglary or know where the motorbikes are now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/32216/22.

