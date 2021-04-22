News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Van doors busted open and motorbikes stolen

Holly Hume

Published: 7:47 PM April 22, 2021   
The orange KTM motocross were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Two motorcross bikes have been stolen from a van in Brightwell, after offenders broke in through the back doors.

The incident happened some time between 8pm on Tuesday, April 20, and 7.55am on Wednesday, April 21.

Offenders forced open the rear doors of a van at a property in Newbourne Road and once inside, stole two orange KTM motocross bikes.

A door was also forced open to a garage at the home.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number: 37/20195/21.

