Custom motorbikes stolen in late-night raid

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:21 PM September 6, 2021   
The motorcycles were stolen from Framlingham, Suffolk police said

The motorcycles were stolen from Framlingham, Suffolk police said - Credit: Suffolk police

Six custom motorcycles have been stolen from a home near Framlingham in what police believe was a targeted raid.

The incident happened at a property in Lampard Brook at some point between 8.45pm on Tuesday, August 31 and 6.30am the following day, Suffolk police said.

Three Kawasaki 110cc bikes, three Honda 50cc bikes and an electric pedal cycle were taken in the theft by an unknown number of thieves.

The bikes were built by the victim and his friend. The police described them as unique and easily recognisable.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers believe the property where the bikes were stolen from was deliberately targeted.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the bikes, saw any suspicious activity overnight at the location or has been sold the bikes in suspicious circumstances is urged to contact Halesworth police, quoting crime reference number 37/48241/37.

Framlingham News

