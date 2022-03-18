Motorcyclist damages car after punching wing mirror in west Suffolk

Queensway in Mildenhall where a motorcyclist drove alongside a car and punched its wing mirror - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has damaged a car by punching a wing mirror in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

A car was being driven along Queensway in Mildenhall when a motorcyclist drove past the vehicle.

The motorcyclist punched the wing mirror, causing damage.

Anyone who saw the incident happen or has any information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16111/22.

