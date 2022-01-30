News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall

Mariam Ghaemi and Angus Williams

Published: 2:32 PM January 30, 2022
A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: MARIAM GHAEMI

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds last night.

Between 6.20pm and 6.50pm two boys were walking down the path next to Mount Road when they were approached by two older male teenagers — one of whom was carrying a knife.

The two older teenagers reportedly chased the two boys and assaulted one of them, leaving him with a single puncture wound to the shoulder.

The two older teenagers then fled.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to hospital but discharged earlier today.

At around 2.30am today, Sunday, January 30, police arrested a teenage boy and a man in Newmarket on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by detectives.

The incident took place on a secluded path that runs alongside Mount Road and takes pedestrians from the Moreton Hall estate into town.

Police tape stretches across the path between the entrance to Moreton Hall Health Club and Priory School.

Officers are stationed at either end of the cordon.

People walking into town were being diverted along a path through Natterer's Wood around the scene.

Witnesses to the attack, or anybody with any information, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting reference 37/6041/22.

