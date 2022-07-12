News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mum and twin sons baked cannabis cakes

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:17 PM July 12, 2022
Paula, Bradley and Brendan Vidovic will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on October 17 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A mother who was involved in the supply of cannabis with her twin sons baked the drug in cakes, a court has heard.

Fifty-eight-year-old Paula Vidovic was involved behind the scenes in her sons’ scheme and there was not a “Fagan”-type relationship with her boys, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Paula Vidovic and 22-year-old sons Bradley and Brendan Vidovic, all of Straight Road, Colchester, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 12) to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between May 2, 2020, and August 31 last year.

The twins also admitted possessing criminal property and Brendan Vidovic admitted being concerned in money laundering.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until October 17  to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on all three defendants.

Mitchell Cohen, for Paula Vidovic, said she had baked cannabis into cakes and her role had been behind the scenes.

He said the supply of cannabis was her sons’ scheme which she had been drawn into and she didn’t have a “Fagan”-type relationship with them.

