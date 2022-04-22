News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug dealing mum-of-four to be sentenced

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM April 22, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chloe Hall will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on May 31 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A mother of four who has admitted supplying cocaine will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 22) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 30-year-old Chloe Hall of Highfields, Bentley.

She pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply on May 2 last year and possessing cannabis on the same date.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned sentence until May 31 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Hall.

She told Hall the offences were serious but because her personal circumstances weren’t straightforward it was important for her to have as much information about her as possible.

The judge said all sentencing options would be open to the court at the next hearing.

Gavin Pottinger, prosecuting, said telephone evidence showed Hall had supplied cocaine over a period of seven months to an established customer base.

He said police had found £400 cash and drugs worth £300 on Hall.


Ipswich Crown Court
