Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing

Published: 7:53 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 3:26 PM December 11, 2020

Forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Colchester in the early hours of this morning.



Police were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate shortly after 12:15am today.

A man in his 20s was declared dead shortly after officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, Essex Police said.



A teenager at the scene was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Julie Young, Colchester borough councillor for Greenstead, said news of the stabbing would "unsettle" residents.

"Obviously our thoughts are with the victim of the murder and their family, and also the other individual who was taken to hospital," she said.

"The ripple effect of this incident will be immense, especially during this difficult time that we're going through with Covid and as we prepare for the festive season.

"Affleck Road is a settled road with long-standing residents, many of which I've known for decades, and they will be shocked by this news.

"I was in touch with one of the residents recently, they had their street lights broken and she was feeling concerned about that, so we got those fixed for her pretty quickly and she contacted me to say thanks and said she was feeling more safe now.

"But then this happens and it will unsettle that community a great deal. I know we will be in touch with some of them to make sure they're okay."

Police are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday or into the early hours of this morning, or seen any suspicious activity which could be linked to the incident.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 10 of December 11 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be reported, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.