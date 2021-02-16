News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Murder probe launched after woman found dead

Brad Jones

Published: 7:34 PM February 16, 2021   
A man has been found dead in a house in Aldham near Colchester

Police have arrested a man after a woman was found dead in Lilianna Road, Colchester - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are questioning a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at an address in Colchester.

Officers were called to concerns for a woman at an address in Lilianna Road shortly before 9.10am on Tuesday, February 16. A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating the circumstances which led up to her death and our enquiries are ongoing. The cause of her death has not been established at this stage but we are treating it as suspicious."

A 51-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody for questioning.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them, quoting incident 283 of February 16.

You can email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk or go online to the Essex Police website where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101. Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

