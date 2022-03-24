Murderer with links to Essex wanted on recall to prison

David Collier is wanted by police on recall to prison and has ties to Essex. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A convicted murderer with links to Essex is wanted by police on recall to prison.

David Collier, also known as Joshua Johnson or David Johnson, was originally convicted for murder and has had his licence revoked.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate and arrest the 56-year-old, who is wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Can you help our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall?



Take a look at the below appeal and let us know. https://t.co/NyjTEDOpzm — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 24, 2022

He also has ties with Essex as well as London.

Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.

Anyone who sees Collier is asked to not approach him and call police on 999, immediately quoting reference log 0367.

