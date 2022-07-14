Security manager sent naked picture of himself to 'schoolboy'

A former Colchester security manager who sent a naked picture of himself to an undercover police officer posing as a schoolboy has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sixty-two-year-old Christopher Allen was arrested after Essex police received information that he’d been having sexual communication with an undercover police officer posing as a 12-year-old boy called Jacob, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The chats had started in June 2020 and during exchanges with the boy Allen said he was 55, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.

Allen told the boy he looked “very fit” and had sent him a picture of his erect penis.

He also told the boy to delete the image as he didn’t want his parents to see it.

When police went to Allen’s home they seized his mobile phone and on it found a conversation of a sexual nature between Allen and a 13-year-old girl who said her name was Hannah.

Mr Potts said it was unclear whether Hannah was who she said she was or was an adult posing as a child.

Allen, of Templewood Road, Colchester, admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years, a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £600 costs.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Robert Levack, for Allen, said his client had lost his job as a licensed security manager as a result of the offences and was now working as a delivery driver.

He said Allen was still with his wife but didn’t see his grandchildren as a result of the offences.

Mr Levack said that following his arrest Allen had referred himself to the Aurora project with the aim of addressing issues that had led to his offending.

Mr Levack said the offences hadn’t resulted in sexual contact with any children.

The court heard that after his arrest Allen admitted he’d been communicating with children online for about five years.