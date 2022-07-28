News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
County lines drug dealer caught with crack cocaine and heroin jailed

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:23 PM July 28, 2022
Nasser Al-Rashed has been jailed

Nasser Al-Rashed has been jailed

A county lines drug dealer caught with crack cocaine and heroin during a police search has been jailed for more than five years.

Nasser Al-Rashed, of Linkway, Dagenham, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting supplying Class A drugs in Colchester.

The 25-year-old was arrested in London on May 19 after police tracked the 'Ash' drugs line and a mobile phone which was sending bulk marketing messages to users.

He was found to be in possession of two mobile phones, one of which was linked to a second drugs line.

In a subsequent search of an address linked to him, officers found crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, valued at about £4,600.

A Nokia phone was also located which was found to be the handset which housed the 'Ash' line in Colchester.

The 'Ash' line phone

The 'Ash' line phone

Al-Rashed was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

He admitted the charges and was sentenced to a total of five years and nine months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Pamment, of Operation Raptor North team, said: “Through the team’s work, they were able to present overwhelming evidence to the courts which detailed Al-Rashed’s involvement in the Ash line, which was supplying Class A drugs into Colchester.

“The lines came to our attention in March and by May the team had been able to identify its holder and where they lived in London.

“That work led to Al-Rashed’s arrest and unfortunately for him, he was left with no option but to admit the charges and accept the sentence handed to him in court.

“Drugs are not welcome in our county. The people who want to sell them are exploiting vulnerable people and their actions quite often sadly lead to serious violence.

“Those who think they can get away with it are wrong.

"As was the case with Al-Rashed, you will be unaware of ours teams of specialist officers building a case against you so strong that, when you are arrested, it’s likely you’ll have no option but to admit the charges levelled upon you and the sentence which is attached to them.”

Ipswich Crown Court
