Man found with 'burner' phones guilty of drug-dealing

Published: 2:42 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 6:32 PM July 29, 2021

Nathan Seninde had denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in October 2019 - Credit: Archant

A 20-year-old man who had a phone linked to a county lines drug operation when he was arrested in a caravan in Colchester has been convicted of being involved in drug dealing by a jury

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court Nathan Seninde claimed he had gone to Colchester to attend a party at the University of Essex.

He said that when the party was cancelled, he had gone to the caravan where he was arrested with a friend to smoke and drink.

Seninde, of Guildford, denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in October 2019 but was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial.

Sentence was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

During the trial the court heard that police went to a caravan at King Edward Quay at The Hythe, Colchester on October 3 2019 and arrested Seninde and another man.

The men were searched and two wraps of heroin and four wraps of cocaine were found in their possession as well as two “burner” phones and £555 cash.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the “burner” phones were linked to the “Rex” and “Max” drug lines which were known by police to supply class A drugs in the Colchester area.

Miss Eley said that after his arrest Seninde had not given any explanation for his presence in the caravan, the money in his possession or messages on his phone.