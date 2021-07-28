News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Burner' phone allegedly linked to drug line, court hears

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:45 AM July 28, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Nathan Seninde is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 20-year-old man who was arrested in a caravan in Colchester had a phone linked to a county lines drug line, it has been alleged.

Police went to a caravan at King Edward Quay at The Hythe, Colchester on October 3 2019 and arrested Nathan Seninde and another man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Neither of the men were residents of Essex and were some distance from their homes, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

The men were searched and two wraps of heroin and four wraps of cocaine were found in their possession as well as two “burner” phones and £555 cash.

Two knives and a hammer were also seized from the caravan, said Miss Eley.

She claimed the “burner” phones were linked to the “Rex” and “Max” drug lines, which were known by police to supply class A drugs in the Colchester area.

Miss Eley said that after his arrest, Seninde had not given any explanation for his presence in the caravan, the money in his possession or messages on his phone.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals
  2. 2 Town complete ninth signing as Edmundson joins from Scottish giants
  3. 3 Teenage girl allegedly raped on village recreation ground, court hears
  1. 4 Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
  2. 5 Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child
  3. 6 Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs 
  4. 7 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
  5. 8 Town complete Chaplin deal as Barnsley forward becomes signing No.10
  6. 9 Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year
  7. 10 Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Seninde, of Guildford, has denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in October 2019.

The trial continues.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barnsley's Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Cha

Exclusive

Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Roads in Haverhill have flooded due to heavy rain

Flooding

Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Rangers George Edmundson during the pre-season friendly match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon