'Burner' phone allegedly linked to drug line, court hears

Published: 6:45 AM July 28, 2021

A 20-year-old man who was arrested in a caravan in Colchester had a phone linked to a county lines drug line, it has been alleged.

Police went to a caravan at King Edward Quay at The Hythe, Colchester on October 3 2019 and arrested Nathan Seninde and another man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Neither of the men were residents of Essex and were some distance from their homes, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

The men were searched and two wraps of heroin and four wraps of cocaine were found in their possession as well as two “burner” phones and £555 cash.

Two knives and a hammer were also seized from the caravan, said Miss Eley.

She claimed the “burner” phones were linked to the “Rex” and “Max” drug lines, which were known by police to supply class A drugs in the Colchester area.

Miss Eley said that after his arrest, Seninde had not given any explanation for his presence in the caravan, the money in his possession or messages on his phone.

Seninde, of Guildford, has denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in October 2019.

The trial continues.