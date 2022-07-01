Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

An arson attack took place at the National Trust site in Flatford - Credit: Google Maps

An ice cream and coffee kiosk at a beauty spot in south Suffolk has been destroyed in an arson.

The incident happened between 5.30pm on Thursday, June 23 and 2.48am on Friday, June 24 at National Trust's Flatford site.

In the incident, crates of ice cream were stolen and found nearly a mile along the river path, heading towards Dedham.

A National Trust spokesman said: "We are saddened to learn that Flatford's ice-cream kiosk has been destroyed as the result of a suspected arson attack.

"Flatford is at the heart of the Dedham Vale and the kiosk has been serving ice-creams for many years to thousands of visitors who enjoy this beautiful and historic landscape.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their quick response and are working with them as a full investigation is carried out. The site is open as normal and visitors can still pick up a summer treat from the tea-room."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, knows who was responsible, or has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/40153/22.