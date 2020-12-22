News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Necklaces stolen in home burglary

Published: 3:41 PM December 22, 2020   
Necklaces stolen from Wentworth Drive in Mildenhall

The necklaces were stolen from a property on Wentworth Drive in Mildenhall - Credit: Suffolk police

Several items of jewellery have been stolen from a home in Mildenhall.

The burglary happened at some point between 5.45pm and 7pm on Friday, December 4, at a property on Wentworth Drive.

Intruders are thought to have gained access by using the back doors of the property and the rear window was damaged in the process.

The home was searched and various items of jewellery were taken.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity at the time stated or has knowledge of who committed the incident or knows of the whereabout of the items of jewellery stolen, should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/64087/20.

