East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Undertaking motorbike driver caught by police doing 100mph on A14

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:58 PM April 9, 2022
Police stopped a speeding motorbike driver on the A14 doing 100mph and undertaking drivers

Police stopped a speeding motorbike driver on the A14 doing 100mph and undertaking drivers - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

An undertaking motorbike driver has been caught doing over 100mph on the A14.

Police stopped the driver on Saturday afternoon, April 9, on the dual carriageway in  Suffolk.

The motorist was seen undertaking other drivers and allegedly greatly exceeding the 70mph speed limit near Needham Market.

According to a tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the driver was "undertaking several vehicles" and was seen travelling "at over 100mph".

Suffolk Constabulary
Needham Market News

