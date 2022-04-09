Undertaking motorbike driver caught by police doing 100mph on A14
Published: 4:58 PM April 9, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
An undertaking motorbike driver has been caught doing over 100mph on the A14.
Police stopped the driver on Saturday afternoon, April 9, on the dual carriageway in Suffolk.
The motorist was seen undertaking other drivers and allegedly greatly exceeding the 70mph speed limit near Needham Market.
According to a tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the driver was "undertaking several vehicles" and was seen travelling "at over 100mph".
