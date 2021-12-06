News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Child, 5, bitten by dog in Needham Market

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:02 PM December 6, 2021
A child sustained three cuts to the hand after a dog bite him in Needham Market - Credit: Archant

A five-year-old was left with cuts and bruises after a dog jumped up and bit them in Needham Market.

Police are investigating after the child was left with three cuts to their hand after a black spaniel bit them in The Causeway, near to the football ground. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, December 4.  

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The woman with the black spaniel is described as being in her mid 50s, with dark hair, of slim build and was wearing a dark cream mac. 

“She also had a Labrador with her.

"The child sustained three cuts to the hand and bruising to the forehead after the dog jumped up at him."

Anybody with any information please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/68574/21.

Needham Market News

