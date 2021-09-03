Drunk driver who forgot to turn headlights on is banned
- Credit: Archant
A Needham Market woman was caught drink-driving after being pulled over by police because she did not have her lights on.
Loren Creasey, 27, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris in Ipswich on August 5 this year when she was stopped by officers, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.
Creasey was seen by officers on Queen's Way just after midnight without her lights on, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.
She told officers she had consumed two glasses of wine and then failed a roadside breath test.
Creasey, of Stowmarket Road, Needham Market, was arrested and gave an evidential sample of 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.
David Allan, representing Creasey, said she had been at a friend's house and had forgotten to put her lights on as she left.
Most Read
- 1 Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village
- 2 'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road
- 3 Why the signings won't stop at Ipswich Town even now the transfer window is closed
- 4 A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill
- 5 Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks
- 6 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
- 7 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
- 8 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
- 9 Doctors 'don't want to be GPs' as patients struggle to book appointments
- 10 Suffolk midwife concerned as pregnant women in critical care with Covid
He added she expressed remorse for her actions.
Magistrates banned Creasey from the road for 17 months and fined her £120 on Thursday.
She was also ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £34.
Magistrates also offered Creasey the opportunity to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course which would reduce her ban by 17 weeks if completed in time.