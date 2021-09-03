News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drunk driver who forgot to turn headlights on is banned

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM September 3, 2021   
Nicholas Greer will now appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in the new year Picture: ARCHANT

Loren Creasey was banned from the road at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

A Needham Market woman was caught drink-driving after being pulled over by police because she did not have her lights on. 

Loren Creasey, 27, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris in Ipswich on August 5 this year when she was stopped by officers, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard. 

Creasey was seen by officers on Queen's Way just after midnight without her lights on, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court. 

She told officers she had consumed two glasses of wine and then failed a roadside breath test. 

Creasey, of Stowmarket Road, Needham Market, was arrested and gave an evidential sample of 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. 

The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath. 

David Allan, representing Creasey, said she had been at a friend's house and had forgotten to put her lights on as she left. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village
  2. 2 'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road
  3. 3 Why the signings won't stop at Ipswich Town even now the transfer window is closed
  1. 4 A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill
  2. 5 Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks
  3. 6 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
  4. 7 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
  5. 8 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
  6. 9 Doctors 'don't want to be GPs' as patients struggle to book appointments
  7. 10 Suffolk midwife concerned as pregnant women in critical care with Covid

He added she expressed remorse for her actions. 

Magistrates banned Creasey from the road for 17 months and fined her £120 on Thursday. 

She was also ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £34. 

Magistrates also offered Creasey the opportunity to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course which would reduce her ban by 17 weeks if completed in time. 


Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lavenham's village sign

Suffolk Live

Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town signed Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy on deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Exclusive

Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon