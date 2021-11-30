News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Father and son accused of murder refused bail

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:46 AM November 30, 2021
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but remain under investigation

Neil Charles died from a serious stab wound in June. - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

﻿A father and son accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds have been refused bail.

Barristers for David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, made applications for bail on their behalf at Ipswich Crown Court last week.

After hearing submissions from prosecution and defence barristers in the case, Judge Martyn Levett rejected the applications on Monday (November 29) and remanded the men in custody.

The father and son are charged with the murder of Neil Charles, who suffered a serious stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20.

He died from his injuries two days after the incident. 

The defendants are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 6, 2022, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon off Stowmarket dentist after break-in
  2. 2 Watch: Celina's wonder goal against Crewe
  3. 3 Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?
  1. 4 25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14
  2. 5 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  3. 6 From Celina to Mariner - the best goals ever scored at Portman Road
  4. 7 Paramedics called after tree falls on car in east Suffolk
  5. 8 Dedicated daughter steps up after tragic death of 'amazing' mum Heidi
  6. 9 Triple murder accused appears in court
  7. 10 The Ipswich Town players who could force their way into Cook's thinking during cup break
Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Potter's Bridge near Southwold

Flooding

No timescale for when Suffolk road closed due to flooding can reopen

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

Suffolk Weather

Snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
More than 20 vehicles have been caught speeding in the space of an hour on the A14.

More than 20 drivers caught at speeds of 100mph on A14 within an hour

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon