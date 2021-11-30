Father and son accused of murder refused bail
- Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family
A father and son accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds have been refused bail.
Barristers for David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, made applications for bail on their behalf at Ipswich Crown Court last week.
After hearing submissions from prosecution and defence barristers in the case, Judge Martyn Levett rejected the applications on Monday (November 29) and remanded the men in custody.
The father and son are charged with the murder of Neil Charles, who suffered a serious stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20.
He died from his injuries two days after the incident.
The defendants are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 6, 2022, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
