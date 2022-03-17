News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial of father and son accused of murdering Bury man starts next week

Jane Hunt

Published: 10:59 AM March 17, 2022
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but remain under investigation

David and Edward King deny murder Neil Charles in Bury St Edmunds.

The trial of a Suffolk father and son who are accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds has been adjourned until next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on (Thursday, March 17) were David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds.

They have pleaded not guilty to murdering Neil Charles in June last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

A jury was empanelled on Monday ( March 14) and sent away until today (Thursday).

However, Judge Martyn Levett further adjourned the trial until Tuesday ( March 22) when it is expected that the background to the case will be opened by prosecution counsel Christopher Paxton QC.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks. 

Mr Charles suffered a single stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20 and died from his injuries two days later.

