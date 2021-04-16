Appeal after cat stolen from doorstep in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 3:23 PM April 16, 2021

Nemo, a 20-year-old tabby cat, was taken in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police

A 20-year-old cat has been stolen from the doorstep of a home near Bury St Edmunds town centre.

A tabby cat called Nemo was taken from an address in Mustow Street, near the town's Abbey Gardens.

The incident happened at some point between 4.20pm and 4.45pm on Saturday, April 10, Suffolk police said.

A man and a woman were seen petting Nemo around this time.

The woman is described as white, around 5ft tall, with black shoulder length hair. She was wearing a mustard, puffer-style jacket.

The man is described as being very tall and was wearing dark clothing.

The couple were seen walking towards Angel Hill.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/18626/21.