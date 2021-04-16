Appeal after cat stolen from doorstep in Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police
A 20-year-old cat has been stolen from the doorstep of a home near Bury St Edmunds town centre.
A tabby cat called Nemo was taken from an address in Mustow Street, near the town's Abbey Gardens.
The incident happened at some point between 4.20pm and 4.45pm on Saturday, April 10, Suffolk police said.
A man and a woman were seen petting Nemo around this time.
The woman is described as white, around 5ft tall, with black shoulder length hair. She was wearing a mustard, puffer-style jacket.
You may also want to watch:
The man is described as being very tall and was wearing dark clothing.
The couple were seen walking towards Angel Hill.
Most Read
- 1 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
- 2 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
- 3 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
- 4 Ipswich Town owner Johnson close to adding another club to his portfolio
- 5 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
- 6 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
- 7 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
- 8 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
- 9 Next steps outlined for decision on A12 traffic light plans
- 10 Bar linked to ‘serious crime’ can re-open weeks after licence suspended
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/18626/21.