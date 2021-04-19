News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 69, denies breaching court order by begging for money on streets

Tom Potter

Published: 11:54 AM April 19, 2021   
A man has denied breaching a court order banning him from begging for money in the street.

Neville Dickinson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday morning.

The 69-year-old entered not guilty pleas to six charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Dickinson, of Ayloffe Road, Colchester, is accused of breaching the order in the town centre on July 28, 29, 30 and 31, and on August 6 and 31, including on three occasions at a bus stop.

The order was imposed indefinitely at Ipswich Crown Court on December 11, 2019.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Dickinson his trial would take place during the fortnight beginning May 23, 2022.

A further case management hearing will be held on August 26.

Dickinson was granted bail under the condition not to visit a designated area of Colchester town centre while unaccompanied by a key worker.

Colchester News

