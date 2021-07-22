News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Street beggar admits breaking ban six times

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:40 PM July 22, 2021   
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Neville Dickinson appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 69-year-old Colchester man who has repeatedly breached a court order banning him from begging in the street will be sentenced after a probation report has been prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (July 22) was Neville Dickinson, of Ayloffe Road.

He pleaded guilty to six offences of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

in Colchester town centre on July 28, 29, 30 and 31, and on August 6 and 31, including three occasions at a bus stop.

The order was imposed indefinitely at Ipswich Crown Court on December 11, 2019.

Donal Lawlor, for Dickinson, said his client had long standing issues but had not reoffended since the offences a year ago.

He said Dickinson had been receiving help with his drinking and other issues and was making positive changes to his life.

Mr Lawlor accepted Dickinson was in breach of a suspended sentence but asked the court to adjourn sentence for an up to date probation report to be prepared on Dickinson.

